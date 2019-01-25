German business morale worsens as slowdown fears grow

Frankfurt am Main: German business confidence fell to a nearly three-year low in January, a closely-watched survey said Friday, in the latest sign of waning momentum in Europe’s top economy.

The Munich-based Ifo institute’s monthly barometer slipped to 99.1 points from 101.0 in December, to hit its lowest level since February 2016.

The decline was worse than analysts surveyed by Factset had predicted and underscored mounting concern about a global economic slowdown.

“Disquiet is growing among German businesses,” Ifo chief Clemens Fuest said in a statement.

The survey of some 9,000 firms found that companies were less satisfied with their current situation than last month.

They were also notably more worried about the future, with business expectations turning “pessimistic for the first time since December 2012”.

The Ifo reading was the latest in a slew of disappointing indicators for Europe’s export powerhouse, suggesting that the weakness seen late last year has dragged into 2019.—AFP