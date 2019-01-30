Germany looks to boost growth after gloomy forecast

Frankfurt am Main: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Wednesday Berlin would intervene to lift economic growth after the federal government slashed its forecast for 2019.

“It’s about strengthening growth momentum again with smart action from the government,” Altmaier told journalists after predicting just 1.0 percent expansion this year, 0.8 percentage points lower than in an autumn outlook.

The official view is even worse than those from the “wise men” council of economic advisors, who in November saw 1.5 percent growth in 2019, or the International Monetary Fund, which last week lowered its own forecast to 1.3 percent.

Gloomier forecasts show officials accepting the reality of a broader slowdown, rather than counting on a rebound from one-off factors that struck in late 2018 — such as troubles in the car industry and low water slowing shipping along the Rhine.

Nevertheless, “Germany is on course for growth for the tenth year in a row. It’s the longest upturn since 1966,” Altmaier recalled.

To tackle the growth decline, “we have prepared concrete suggestions without having to call into question the government’s fiscal principles” of paying off debt and avoiding deficits, he said.

After years in which federal, regional and local governments have booked massive surpluses — with a record 59.2 billion euros ($67.7 billion) in 2018 — tax cuts may be on the way.

The first move could come with a tax break for companies’ research and development spending “in the first half of 2019”, according to an economy ministry statement.

Another conservative priority is eliminating the so-called “solidarity surcharge” introduced to cover the costs of reunification after 1990.

But Altmaier, a close confidant of Chancellor Angela Merkel, must get any tax-cutting plans past leery coalition partners the Social Democratic Party (SPD). —AP