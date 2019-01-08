Gillete’s new razor adds heating instead of more blades

Web Desk: Gillete is known for it’s innovative razors. This time GilletteLabs invented Heated Razor, reports Engadget.

It has a metal, gold-colored bar that heats up in less than a second to offer an experience approximating a hot towel shave.

The bar itself reaches 110 degrees Fahrenheit, heating your shaving foam/gel/bar-of-soap lather, and then your skin in the process.

According to the company’s testing, it will heat up your skin far more substantially than just passing your razor under hot water.

There’s two different heat settings (113 and 122 Fahrenheit), while the razor will come with its own inductive charging stand to showcase your very expensive man toy.

The experience of a hot-towel(ish) shave is steeper than your garden variety razor — $160 (approx Rs. 20K in Pakistan) will get you the five-blade heated razor when it eventually gets to stores. The company plans to sell it online as well as in other stores, although a spokesperson said there was “nothing to announce” yet.