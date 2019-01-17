Google pays tribute to Pakistan’s first Test captain Abdul Hafeez Kardar

Search engine Google is celebrating the legacy of Abdul Hafeez Kardar on his 94th birth anniversary Thursday, with a special doodle dedicated to the man who captained Pakistan’s first ever Test cricket team.

Today’s Google Doodle shows an image of Kardar, who is remembered as the father of Pakistan cricket, playing an elegant shot on the front foot.

Abdul Hafeez Kardar, born on January 17, 1925, was the first captain of Pakistan cricket team.

He played domestic cricket for a variety of teams, including Oxford University, Northern India and Muslims.

Abdul Hafeez Kardar died on April 21, 1996, aged 71.