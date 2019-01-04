Govt committed to resolving masses’ problems: Governor

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said Friday the government was taking effective measures for providing all basic necessities of life to people.

Talking in a meeting with delegation of elders from Mattani area here in Governor House, the governor said that the government believed in welfare of people and would take all possible measures in this regard.

He assured his full support for resolving problems of area and added that a public complaints cell had been established in the Governor House to resolve peoples’ problems at the earliest.—APP