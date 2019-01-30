Govt determined to provide enabling environment to foreign investors: Qureshi

MUSCAT: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says PTI government is determined to provide enabling environment and best facilities to foreign investors.

He was talking to the Executive President of S.R.F. and the Chairman of Pak-Oman Investment Company in a joint meeting in Muscat today.

They exchanged views on matters of mutual interest best investment and trade opportunities in Pakistan.

Chairman of Pak-Oman Investment Company briefed the Foreign Minister on the contribution of his company towards economic development of the two countries.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pak-Oman Investment Company is of paramount importance in promoting economic relations between Pakistan and Oman.

He also invited Executive President of SRF and the Chairman of Pak-Oman Investment Company to jointly visit Pakistan, which they accepted with thanks. Their visit is expected in first quarter of this year.