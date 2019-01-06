Govt focusing on long-term policies: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that the government is focusing on long-term policies to stabilize the economy.

Talking to PTV on Sunday, he said Pakistan is open for foreign investment and it will facilitate overseas Pakistani investors especially in export industry.

He said the visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi will be helpful in strengthening bilateral trade and huge investment is expected from the UAE in the days to come.

The Minister said that a uniform economic revival policy is ready for implementation.