ISLAMABAD: The government has issued notification for the appointment of next Chief Justice of Pakistan.

According to it, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will be the Chief Justice of Pakistan from 18th of this month.

His appointment has been approved under sub-article 3 of Article 175-A and Article 177.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is the senior most judge of the Supreme Court.

The incumbent Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar retires from his position on 17th of this month.