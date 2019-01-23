Govt lifts ban on purchase of vehicles upto 1300cc for non-filers

ISLAMABAD: Government on Wednesday lifted ban on purchase of vehicles for non-filers for locally manufactured cars up to 1300CC capacity.

The announcement was made by the Finance Minister Asad Umer, while presenting the Economic Reforms Package in the National Assembly here.

He said that currently the non-filers had no facility to purchase a car, adding that under the new reforms package, they would be allowed to purchase locally manufactured vehicles up to 1300CC.

He said, in addition to facilitating the non-filers, this measure would also boost automobile production and promote businesses of all the sectors linked with automobile industry.

However, the minister announced that for promoting tax culture and encouraging non-filers to come into tax net, the vehicle registration withholding tax would be enhanced by 50 percent.

The minister said that the government was encouraging people to become tax filers and take advantage of various incentives available to tax filers.—APP