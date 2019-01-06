Govt not to compromise on anti-encroachment drive: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Sunday expressed resolve to uphold the rule of law in the country.

Talking to journalists, Shehryar Afridi said that they would not compromise on ongoing anti-encroachment drive across the country and added that every inch land of the state would be retrieved from the land grabbers.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government does not believe in political victimization and added that he has no personnel enmity with anyone.

The government would not compromise on principles and the indiscriminate operation against illegal structures across the country would continue at all cost, he added.

Shehryar Afrid directed to retrieve 1709 acres land from land mafia and said that all the land grabbers and their abettors would be held accountable. He said that the state would maintain its writ at all coast.

The minister slammed the previous governments over their alleged negligence towards encroachments and added that no one had taken notice of the encroachments on the land of Quaid-i-Azam University since 1986.

Earlier, Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan, on October 1, had directed the senior officers of Local Bodies Department to adopt comprehensive strategy to remove encroachments in Punjab and establish proper monitoring system at division level.

Aleem Khan had directed the officers to make coordinated efforts and take in loop all the concerned departments of federal and provincial governments to ensure success of this drive.—NNI