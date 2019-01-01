Govt not to strike any NRO with opposition: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not strike any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) with anyone.

The government was not making any deal with the opposition, he said while speaking in a private news channel programme.

The minister said being an accused Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif should not be given the chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He said the current challenges being faced by the PTI government were because the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), which had unfortunately been ruling the country for the last 30 years.

The opposition since the day one was trying to prevent the National Assembly to do its job, he added.

As regards putting the names of PPP and PML-N leaders on the Exit Control List (ECL), he said the decision was taken by the cabinet on the request of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

To a question about audit of the projects launched by the PML-N last government, he said how an accused as PAC chairman could do the audit of the projects, which were undertaken during his party’s regime.—APP