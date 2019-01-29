Govt taking steps for smooth economic growth: Asad Umar

Finance Minister Asad Umar has said the government is successfully removing all impediments in the way of smooth economic growth by giving boost to exports.

Addressing meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he assured full support and patronage to the business community for the proper economic growth and increase in exports.

He said the government is considering legislative changes and simplification of tax collection mechanism to facilitate the business community.

Asad Umar said the government is taking tough decisions to boost national economy, however, it did not put any additional burden on common people in the recent economic reforms package.