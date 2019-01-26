Govt to help resolve newspaper industry problems: Abdul Aleem

LAHORE: Provincial Senior Minister, Abdul Aleem Khan said on Saturday media is an important pillar of the state and the incumbent government would extend all-out cooperation for resolving the issues of newspaper industry.

He said a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would be arranged soon.

Talking to a delegation of Executive Body of All Pakistan Newspapers Association (APNS) here, he invited the journalist community to point out shortcomings, which would be addressed accordingly.

Abdul Aleem Khan said the previous government had left huge debts and legacy of corruption, while the traditional corrupt system had failed to provide any sort of relief to the common man.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government had carried on with bogus facts and figures, contrary to the fact that checques worth Rs 38 billion issued by it were bounced as soon as the interim government took over.

He continued that at present, a number of projects in Punjab had become a ‘white elephant’, which compelled the PTI government to reduce annual development programme.

“We need another four years to complete the ongoing projects without starting any new one in

Punjab,” he added.

However, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, the government managed to set the economy and development process in the right direction that would soon ensure relief to masses.

He said business-friendly atmosphere was necessary to attract local and foreign investment to increase employment and new business opportunities.

The senior minister mentioned that drastic changes were being made in local government sector, adding that new local bodies system would not only ensure financial and administrative powers at lower level but also provide facilities to people at grass-roots level.

He said 56 companies formed by last government, were full of corruption and the incumbent government taking effective measures for their revamping to put them on the right track.

On this occasion, APNS President Sarmad Ali said Pakistani media was facing severe crisis, adding that the government should consider an ‘out of the box’ solution of their problems.

Senior journalists and newspaper owners including Mehtab Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Khushnood Ali Khan, Rahmat Ali Razi, Naveed Chaudhary, Jamil Athar and senior journalists from other provinces also expressed their views and appealed the Senior Minister to personally intervene in the matter to provide immediate relief to the media industry.

The minister listened carefully to the proposals given by senior journalists and assured that a strategy would be evolved in light of their recommendations.—APP