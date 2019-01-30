Govt to provide all out assistance to rehabilitate textile sector: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government will provide all out assistance to rehabilitate the textile sector.

He was chairing a meeting on issues relating to textile sector in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister emphasized on giving special attention to skill development for wealth creation and job opportunities that will have a positive impact on welfare and stability of the national economy.

He said the youth should be provided skill based training while keeping in view the demands of national and international markets.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was briefed about a proposed program to teach various skills to 120,000 youth in next five years.

The meeting was also informed of various issues relating to Lahore Garments City, Karachi Garments City and Pakistan Textile City Limited.