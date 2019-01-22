‘Govt to take strict action against perpetrators of Sahiwal tragedy’

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the government would take strict action against the perpetrators of Sahiwal tragedy to preempt such incidents in future.

Talking to the media during his visit to the residence of the victim of the tragedy Khalil in Lahore, he assured full cooperation of the government in dispensation of Justice.

The Governor said he came to meet the families on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also conveyed the message of the Prime Minister to victims’ family.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also went to the residence of the other victim Zeeshan and offered Fateha for departed soul after meeting the family.