Govt to unveil economic agenda on Wednesday: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says government will unveil its economic agenda to the masses tomorrow.
In a tweet, the Minister said the government is coped with financial emergency in its first five months resulting from balance of payments and flawed economic policies of the previous government.
Fawad Chaudhry said 2019 is the year of the realization of actual targets.
کل کا دن اہم ہے ،تحریک انصاف کی حکومت اپنا اقتصادی ایجنڈا عوام کے سامنے رکھنے جا رہی ہے،پہلے پانچ ماہ میں ادائیگیوں کے توازن اور سابقہ حکومت کی تباہ کن اقتصادی پالیسی سے پیدا ہونیوالی مالیاتی ایمرجنسی سے نبٹا گیا اب اپنا اقتصادی ویژن دے رہے ہیں، 2019 اصل اھداف کے حصول کا سال ہے
— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 22, 2019