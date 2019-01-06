Govt trying to give maximum incentives to investors: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak says the government is trying to give maximum incentives to investors to put the country on the path of rapid industrialization.

Addressing workers convention in Nowshera, he said the recent visits of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and China have given fruitful results.

Pervez Khattak said amendments will be made in the laws about the National Accountability Bureau in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court.