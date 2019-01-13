Govt working to ease visa restrictions for residents of 66 countries: Fawad

LAHORE: Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says agreement is being worked out to ease visa restrictions for residents of 66 countries.

Speaking in Afkar-e-Taza festival in Lahore on Sunday, he said PTI government is working to raise the positive image of Pakistan in the comity of nations.

The Minister said the tradition of festivals in Punjab will be revived as it is identity of the province.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision expands beyond political arena to encompass social, economic and other sectors.

He is working to create a society based on the pattern of Medinah state where justice, tolerance and merit prevails.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the foundation of a stable and prosperous Pakistan has been laid down.

Replying to a question, he said leaders of PML-N and PPP are heading towards the end of their political careers.