Greek lawmakers to vote on Macedonia name change

Athens: Greek lawmakers are expected to vote Thursday on a deal to change the name of neighbouring Macedonia and end one of the world’s longest diplomatic disputes.

The debate began Wednesday and is to conclude late Thursday with a vote on the Prespa Agreement which was signed with Skopje in June to rename the former Yugoslav republic.

Macedonia’s parliament backed a constitutional revision to change the country’s name to the Republic of North Macedonia 10 days ago. But for the deal to go through, the change must also be approved by Greek MPs.

Greek opponents of the deal plan to protest outside parliament Thursday night to defend the “Greekness” of Macedonia.

And Communist Party activists draped giant banners outside the Acropolis, reading: “No to the Tsipras-Zaev agreement” in reference to the landmark compromise agreed between Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras.

On Sunday, clashes between police and masked protesters left around 40 people injured as tens of thousands demonstrated in Athens against the name change.

According to the government, “the incidents were provoked by extremists, members of the Golden Dawn, who attempted to enter parliament”.

A wide range of Greek political parties, from the far-right Golden Dawn to the Socialists, oppose the accord to rename Macedonia.

But it could nonetheless be approved by the required 151 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament.

The accord aims to start unravelling one of the world’s longest diplomatic disputes which began nearly three decades ago with Macedonia’s declaration of independence but whose roots date back centuries.

Since 1991, Athens has objected to its neighbour being called Macedonia because it has a northern province of the same name. In ancient times it was the cradle of Alexander the Great’s empire, a source of intense pride for modern-day Greeks.

But the June agreement marks a landmark shift in the dispute, with the efforts of the two prime. —APP