Half of Americans have no confidence in Trump: poll

WASHINGTON: Forty-eight percent of Americans say that they have no confidence “at all” in U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a poll released Monday.

The poll by ABS News and The Washington Post suggested 64 percent of Americans do not have trust in Trump to make the right decisions for the country.

While the study found Trump was doing unfavorably amongst Americans, respondents showed they had little confidence in Democrats or Republicans in Congress.

Thirty-four percent have either a “great deal” or “good amount” of confidence in the Democrats in Congress, and 30 percent said the same for Republicans.

The poll also suggested 35 percent of Americans had some confidence in Trump, with 21 percent saying they had what was considered a “great deal” of confidence.

Trump’s personal image has taken a toll in the two years he has been in office as well. Thirty-two percent of Americans view him favorably as a person, while 59 percent unfavorably, according to the poll.

That is just two points above former President Bill Clinton’s record low favorability rating before he was impeached.

The poll also noted Trump has been doing less than favorably when it comes to policy issues.

When the ABC News-Washington Post poll was conducted in January 2017, half of respondents said they expected Trump to do a “excellent/good job” fixing the country’s budget deficit, however, the number of respondents that say that in Monday’s poll has fell to 33 percent.

The poll was conducted between January 21 to 24, in the midst of the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history; 1,001 adults were polled with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. —AFP