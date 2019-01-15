Harvard astronomer predicts our meeting with Aliens

Web Desk: A Harvard astronomer has been preoccupied with other life in the universe. He predicted several scientific mysteries that could point to aliens and now, he opens up about what First Contact with other life forms could be like for us.

In a recent interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel, Avi Loeb, co-author on two recent studies focused on Oumuamua, the mysterious missile-shaped object that recently passed through our solar system. He and his co-authors have speculated, with reasonable logic, that the rock could be an alien probe similar to our own New Horizons spacecraft, sent to explore from a world light years away.

But in the interview, Loeb focuses more on how the discovery of alien life could be one of the most extraordinary finds in human history.

“If you think about the history of humans, the perspective has changed as we have evolved – from a single individual to a family, a tribe, a country, and finally we even found other continents with people living there,” he told Der Spiegel. “If we were now to find other beings beyond planet Earth, this would be the biggest step ever.”

However, he also points out we don’t know what that first contact will be like, given that we can’t predict how life would have evolved away from Earth. “I can’t tell you what this moment will look like,” he said. “But it will be shocking. Because we are biased by our own experiences. We imagine other beings to be similar to us. But maybe they are radically different.”