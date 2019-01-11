Health benefits of frozen lemon

Web Desk: Lemons entirely have nutritional properties that make them almost medicinal in nature, but have you ever thought of freezing lemon?

But it is not to waste the peel either because of how healthy it is. According to researchers the peel of the lemons contains 5 to 10 times more vitamins than the juice itself.

Lemon are loaded with vitamins and minerals such ad thiamin, riboflavin, iron, magnesium, vitamin B6, calcium, potassium, copper, folate and potassium.

Lemons are also a potent anti-microbial, antibacterial fruit, which help them prevent infections in the body. The amount of vitamin C per serving of lemon is around 187% of the daily value, which makes them very efficient at fighting infections, claims Dr Mercola.

It is also potent in reducing the number of free radicals in your body, helping prevent damage to your blood vessels and cholesterol build up. Additionally, a natural compound present in lemons called, limonoids, have shown to curb the growth of breast cancer cells.

It is suggested that the best way to have an organic lemon is to wash it and place it in a freezer. You grate it or use it as an entire fruit on your dishes without having to peel it once the lemon has frozen, as is.