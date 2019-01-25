Holding partner’s hand can ease pain

Web Desk: Holding someone’s hand shows how this person is important for you and it also comforts them during hard times, sickness or if you’re in pain.

A recent study has the answer to why human touch can be so powerful and help like medicine.

As incredible as it sounds, having a romantic partner hold your hand holding when you are in pain causes you to start suffering less and feel less discomfort. This can be called “love medicine,” and it can cure and heal. But let’s find out how it works and explain the mechanism of this easy remedy since scientists haven’t just claimed this as fact, but have actually explained the way it works.

All we need is love and sincere human touch. Goldstein, a psychologist that was studying the power of human touch, discovered that there was a new side of love and decided to do an experiment with his wife during the birth of his daughter. Later, more than 20 couples were tested in a lab over the course of one year.

It turns out that just being close to each other, even without touch, caused brain wave synchronicity that increased the most when couples held hands while the laboring woman was in pain. Electroencephalography helped to actually measure this brainwave activity.

Interestingly, they discovered one more important thing: “It appears that pain totally interrupts this interpersonal synchronization between couples and touch brings it back.”