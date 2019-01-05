Honest leadership imperative for country’s progress, says CJP

LAHORE: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday emphasised on the significance of education in development and prosperity of the country during his address to a public gathering in Lahore.

“I often wonder, how nations evolve and prosper, and remarked that serving humanity is the best cause. No nation can prosper without education,” he said, adding that he has been disappointed over severe negligence on education sector in Pakistan.

Justice Nisar expressed grave concern over the lack of education among children in Pakistan. “I was astonished to discover a few schools where landlords bread their cattle.”

He stated that no work was supreme than serving the humanity. “Our first priority should be education. I am extremely displeased with literacy rate not up to par in the country.”

The chief justice pointed out that the education sector was the most neglected. “ I have personally witnessed this reality after visiting several areas of the country,” adding that another important aspect of the nation’s development was “dispensation of justice.”

He asserted that a society couldn’t sustain a balance if the judiciary failed to provide justice to the masses. “We do not have an institution for dispensation of justice as it should have been in an Islamic country.”

The law provided to us by the British rulers doesn’t fit our society nor religion. NNI