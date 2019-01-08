Hrithik Roshan confirms his dad diagnosed with cancer

Web Desk: Actor Hrithik Roshan has confirmed that his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with early stage throat cancer, reported Hindustantimes.
He also wrote that the actor-turned-fillmaker will undergo a surgery on Tuesday.
Hrithik shared a picture with Rakesh and captioned it, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. .Love you Dad.”
Rakesh is a Bollywood actor-turned-director who has delivered multiple hits including the Krrish franchise. He is reportedly working on Krrish 4. The family’s friends from the industry shared their wishes for Rakesh. Abhishek Bachchan was among the first to react on the post, sharing a fingers crossed emoji.
Actor’s fans also flooded the post with ‘get well soon’ messages. A fan commented on the picture, “A very strong personality! Get well soon sir”. Another fan wrote, “Keep up the spirits rr sir…we all wish u gud luck,come out of this situation like a victor….our prayers r always wid u nd ur family…. hope for d best nd don’t ever give up.”