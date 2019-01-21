Huge python discovered relaxing in a toilet

Web Desk: A husband got a fright of his life after he discovered a huge carpet python relaxing inside his toilet bowl Brisbane home, reported Dailymail.

The snake was seen bathing in the toilet’s water with its body positioned in an ‘s’ shape after it slithered through an outdoor pipe.

Stewart Lalor received an emergency call at about 6.45am on Saturday and drove to the Wynnum west family home within 20 minutes.

‘They gave us a call to have it removed so they could finish their business in peace,’ said Mr Lalor.

‘I just put on a pair of gloves and dunked my hand in to take the snake. Carpet pythons are very common in Queensland,’ he told Daily Mail Australia.

‘People think pythons always want to be in the sun but they can also overheat and need to find ways to cool down,’ he said.

Snakes will often slither into homes through open drains and unsecured pipes common in older designed homes such as the family home Mr Lalor attended.

Carpet pythons are the most commonly caught non-venomous snaked in Queensland.

However, their bites leave a substantial laceration and will cause a fair bit of bleeding.

The snakes can grow up to more than three metres in length, according to the Queensland Museum.