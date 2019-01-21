If harassed, I will destroy each one of them, says Kangana

Web Desk: After Padmaavat, the Maharashtra Karni Sena is targeting Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, a biopic based on Rani Laxmibai.

A letter was sent earlier to the producers, director and the writers of the film in which the Karni Sena had said that if the image of Rani Laxmibai is maligned in the film or if she is shown to be the lover of some Britisher, the makers will face consequences. They had also said that the film will face protests.

Kangana has now reacted to the threat, saying she will destroy “each one of them” if she is harassed. Kangana has co-directed the film and stars in the titular role.

Kangana said, “Four historians have certified Manikarnika, we have got censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me. If they don’t stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them”.

CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi himself has been closely involved with the film. He has also written the dialogues and lyrics of the songs in the film. A special screening of Manikarnika has also been organised for President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.