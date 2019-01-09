IHC summons FIA head in anti-state material on social media

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) of Wednesday summoned Director General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case pertaining to uploading of anti-state material on social media.

A petition was filed with the IHC against government inaction on persons involved in posting content against the state and its institutions. The court issued the aforementioned directions while hearing a petition moved by Farrukh Nawaz Bhatti through his counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi.

The hearing of the case was conducted by a single-member bench Justice Amir Farooq. After issuing summon to DG FIA, the court adjourned the hearing till January 21.

The FIA directed to take action against ‘exploiters’ on social media

In one of the previous hearings, the Islamabad High Court had sought replies from secretary interior, secretary information technology and DG FIA regarding action against people involved in uploading anti-state material on social media.

The bench heard the petition and also sought replies from chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) by issuing notices to them.

He had cited the secretary IT, secretary interior, chairman PTA, chairman Pemra and DG FIA as respondents.

—INP