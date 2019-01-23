IHC summons high officials in lawyers encroachments case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah Wednesday summoned secretaries Inerior and Law & Justice, Islamabad Chief Commissioner and Inspector General of Police, and Capital Development Authority Chairman on February 4, in a case pertaining to encroachments in F-8 District Courts (Katcheri).

Hearing the petition filed by Chaudhry Muhammad Akram Advocate, the chief justice observed that lawyers had encroached upon the parking lots earmarked for judges and general public, and the land of Islamabad Electric Supply Company by illegally constructing their chambers.

He said the security departments had declared those encroachments as a security risk for the courts. The lawyers had even encroached upon the judges’ entry gate, which was quite embarrassing for the whole legal fraternity, he added.

He remarked that first time in the history the lawyers had been on strike for over a month, with courtrooms locked where thousands of cases were pending.

It was surprising that the lawyers went on strike when the representatives of District Bar Association (DBA) were holding meetings with him, the chief justice said.

He said the judges did not hold any strike in accordance with the detailed report submitted to him regarding the current situation. A certain lobby of the lawyers was more powerful than the DBA, he added.

The court also served the notices to the DBA president and sought a detailed report on the matter.—APP