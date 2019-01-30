IHC to hear PTI’s plea seeking Zardari’s disqualification on Jan 31

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday (tomorrow) on accusations of concealing his assets in New York.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman and the incumbent Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar appeared before the court to file the petition.

However, the court had ordered the petitioners to satisfy that the matter was related to ‘public interest’ and remove certain reservations before proceedings of the case.

The application maintained that the former president was elected from constituency NA-213, and his property in New York, US, was not declared in the asset details submitted with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The application has pleaded with the court to disqualify Zardari from holding membership of the National Assembly for not being ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Amin’ under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution.—INP