‘I’m safe but I still miss Pakistan’

Web Desk: The 21-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai getting fame for her book We Are Displaced: My Journey and Stories from Refugee Girls from her life, as well as her experience of visiting refugee camps.

While interviewing with Parade magazine, Malala said, “Like me, the young women who share their stories in the book — from Colombia, Syria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and around the world — know what it means to leave home because it’s too dangerous to stay,” Yousafzai began. “My book is titled We Are Displaced because together, we want to help others understand the ongoing refugee crisis and how they can help.”

Responding to the question of what important thing she wants the world to know about being a refugee, she said, “People leave jobs they love. Most students never see a classroom again. They have no choice. Whether you cross your country’s border or not, fleeing home and not knowing if you’ll ever return is a harrowing experience.”

We Are Displaced profiles two individuals by the name of Zaynab and Muzoon, both of whom are refugees. What does Yousafzai hope readers will learn from their stories? “I hope they remind everyone that refugees are so much more than staggering statistics or tragic headlines,” she said.

Yousafzai also spoke about coming to terms with her own displacement and the violence she suffered at the hands of the Taliban. Has she forgiven those who changed her life? “I often say that forgiveness is the best revenge,” she replied. “Plus, I think my time and energy is best spent on school, family and advocating for girls’ education with the Malala Fund.”

“When I arrived in the UK, it wasn’t by choice. I was surrounded by people I didn’t know and forced to adjust to a new culture. I eventually did and was thankful to feel safe but I still missed home. Girls I meet who have experienced displacement often tell me the sounds and smells of home they miss. But mostly, I hear them say they want to get an education so that one day, they can return to rebuild what has been destroyed,” she continued.