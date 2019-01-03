Improvement in Pak-US ties important for regional stability: Ch. Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, responding to US President Donald Trump’s recent statement on relationship with Pakistan, underscored the importance of better ties between the two countries for regional stability.

Trump, speaking to reporters following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, said he looked forward to meeting “the new leadership of Pakistan” and wished for a “great relationship” with the country.

“Peace in Pakistan is linked to Afghanistan,” Chaudhry said in a tweet posted earlier today. “The role of United States is extremely important for stability in Afghanistan.”

“Improvement in Pakistan-US ties is important for regional stability. If US understands Pakistan’s importance and then moves forward, then matters will improve.”

Trump’s remarks came as quite a contrast to to his stance exactly a year ago, when he had said the United States “foolishly gave Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years” and that Islamabad had “given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools”.—INP