Imran Abbas listed among ‘100 most handsome faces of 2018’

Web Desk: Imran Abbas doesn’t need any introduction, he is Pakistani renowned actor who has enlightened the name of Pakistan in Bollywood movies.

Imran Abbas has been named in the list of ‘100 most handsome faces of 2018’ by TC Candler.

TC Candler shared its annual lists ranking the world’s beautiful people. The 36-year-old actor was ranked at 58th number in the list. He is the only Pakistani that have made it to the list.

Referring to the list, Imran Abbas tweeted, “It always gives me a sense of pride to represent my country and being recognized internationally.”