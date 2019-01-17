Incoming Pakistan Chief Justice opens new era for powerful court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan swears in a new chief justice on Friday, opening the next chapter for the Supreme Court which has pursued an expansive agenda that has ranged from ousting a prime minister to pressing authorities to improve the public water supply.

Outgoing Chief Justice Saqib Nisar cultivated a high profile, launching multiple inquiries aimed at reforming public institutions and going after political leaders, attracting both praise for cracking down on abuse and criticism that he was exceeding the court’s role.

His successor, Supreme Court Judge Asif Saeed Khosa, has a taste for literary quotation but is otherwise considered a more classical judge, preferring to stay out of the limelight.

“I think Justice Khosa’s tenure will be substantially different,” said Saroop Ijaz, a lawyer for Human Rights Watch, who has been critical of Nisar’s activist court.

In one of its best-known judgments, the Supreme Court removed three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office in July 2017 and ordered a corruption probe into his assets that led to Sharif being given a seven-year jail term in December.

But it has also used so-called “suo motu” provisions in Pakistani law that allow the court to open cases on its own initiative to set its stamp on wide swathes of public life and denounce the failure of public institutions.

It has ordered inquiries into issues ranging from payments to farmers by powerful sugar mills to milk prices, city water supplies and corruption allegations against managers of the railways and national airline PIA.

However, the outgoing chief justice’s activism did little to drain the backlog of more than 40,000 cases at the Supreme Court and a staggering 1.9 million combined cases pending in other courts.

Legal scholar Osama Siddique, an Associate Fellow at the Institute for Development and Economic Alternatives in Lahore, said the judiciary faced “a highly problematic period at multiple levels”.

“Justice Saqib Nisar’s entire emphasis was on other institutions and how they should improve their governance but he did not do anything to improve the governance and internal administration of the judiciary,” Siddique said.

At a farewell for his predecessor on Thursday, Khosa said he would “prefer to be correct rather than erratic and proper rather than popular”.

Cutting the backlog would be among the priorities during his tenure, alongside ending “unnecessary delays in judicial determination”. He added that he would use suo motu powers “very sparingly”.—Reuters