India has no role to play in Afghanistan: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson on Thursday said that India have no role to play in Afghanistan.

Spokesman Dr. Muhammad Faisal in weekly media briefing said that intra-Afghan dialogue is essential for seeking solution of the conflict.

He said Pakistan has facilitated the dialogue between the United States and Afghan Taliban for peace in Afghanistan.

United States special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad will hold talks with Pakistani officials today, the spokesperson said.

During his stay in the capital, he will also hold talks at the foreign office on the Afghan peace process with Taliban and the US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Talking on Indian atrocities in Kashmir, spokesman said that the Indian troops targeting unarmed civilians. The country violated the Vienna Convention by detaining a Pakistani official. He urged that the two countries should sit and tackle the bilateral issues.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two day visit to Qatar from Monday on the invitation of the ruler of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hammad Al Thani, he said.

He said during the visit, the Prime Minister will hold meeting with the ruler of Qatar and the prime minister of the country to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will also hold talks on the issue of exporting Pakistani manpower to Qatar.—INP