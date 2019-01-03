India makes anti-Pakistan movie based on surgical strike

Web Desk: In order to gain favour and defame Pakistan on International platform, India falsely accused surgical strike from Pakistan. According to India, an Indian army camp near Line of Control was stormed by Pak militants on 18 Sept 2016 and 19 soldiers were killed.

Pakistan denied any surgical strike and called it fabricated and untrue story. Indian army carried out a surgical strike at Loc of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after their false claim.

To prove their so-called surgical strike, and white-washing the public’s mind, India made a Bollywood movie named ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. The aim of the movie seems to strengthen the waves of hatred in the heart of Indians against Pakistan.

The new trailer of the movie recently launched after getting censored.

The movie proves that India is not sincerely thinking of negotiating with Pakistan and doesn’t want a peaceful relation with Pakistan.