Indian forces martyr four more youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian occupation forces in their ongoing act of terrorism martyred four more youth and injured several others in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) on Thursday.

The incident took place in Tral area of Pulwama district. Indian troops brutally killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Gulshan Pora area of Tral.

Following the killings, massive anti-India demonstrations took place in the area

On the occasion, occupation forces suspended internet services in Tral, Awanitpora, Pampore and other areas of the district.

The chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Muhammad Yasin Malik sought support of the international community to save innocent Kashmiris from India’s wrath in occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan continues to condemn increasing ceasefire violations by Indian forces due to which numerous civilians have lost their lives.

