India’s childish counter-invite on Kartarpur draft to be given ‘mature’ response: FO

ISLAMABAD: Terming India’s counter-invitation to Pakistan on Kartarpur Corridor as ‘childish’ instead of accepting its offer to finalize negotiations for the planned opening, Foreign Office Thursday said the step would be reciprocated with a mature response.

“I can assure that our reply to India’s childish invitation will be mature and well-considered,” Foreign Office Spokesman Muhammad Faisal said in response to a question about the fate of negotiations on Kartarpur Corridor.

Pakistan on January 21, had shared a draft agreement with India along with an invitation to initiate negotiations for its finalization besides appointing the Director General South Asia as focal person to sort out modalities for the opening of the Corridor.

India, avoiding a tough choice between rejecting Pakistan’s invitation and accepting its offer for talks, instead asked the Pakistani officials to visit New Delhi for talks on the issue with proposed dates of February 26 and March 7.

The Spokesman said India was pursuing the policy of ignoring Pakistan’s goodwill gestures, similar to its earlier response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s letter to resume dialogue between two neighbouring countries on all outstanding issues.

Muhammad Faisal categorically rejected the presence of Daesh in Pakistan. “In the best of my knowledge, there is no Daesh in Pakistan,” he said, when asked to comment on the recent shootout in Sahiwal where a member of the terrorist outfit was reportedly killed by the officials of Punjab’s Counter Terrorism Department.

The Spokesman said violations from Indian border forces at the Line of Control had increased with the number of incidents touching 2,300 in year 2018.

“Our silence should not be taken as weakness. If India speaks of peace, we will respond with peace, however, if it goes for bullet, we will reciprocate the same way,” he said.

The Spokesman confirmed that Pakistan’s representative attended the Taliban-US talks recently held in Doha, Qatar.

He said Pakistan’s participation was as part of “shared responsibility for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan” and reiterated the country’s stated position that political dialogue was the only solution of the Afghan conflict.

On update on the Afghan-Pakistan Action Plan, he said work was actively in progress after the formation of six working groups.

When asked to comment on a Pakistani Jew Fishel Benkhald, who claimed that Ministry of Foreign Affairs had informed him on January 2, that he could travel to Jerusalem on green passport, the Spokesman said, “Pakistan’s policy on Israel remains unchanged.”

The Spokesman rejected the Indian blame on Pakistan for sinking its fishing vessel on January 17, he said the proclaimed ship was 110 nautical miles away from Pakistan’s exclusive zone where Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) did not operate.

He said the PMSA conducts anti-coaching operations as per laws and the UN Convention of the Laws of the Seas 1982.

He said the Bangladeshi prisoners in Pakistani jails who had completed their terms were in the process of repatriation.

About the Pakistani citizen Ahmed Ghulam Rabbani held in the United States’ Guantanamo Bay in extrajudicial detention, Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan was in constant touch with the US on the issue. —APP