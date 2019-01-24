Home / Editors Pick / India’s childish counter-invite on Kartarpur draft to be given ‘mature’ response: FO

“I can assure that our reply to India’s childish invitation will be mature and well-considered,” Foreign Office Spokesman Muhammad Faisal said in response to a question about the fate of negotiations on Kartarpur Corridor.