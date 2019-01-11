India’s richest couple runs a tea stall, aims to travel world

Web Desk: This Indian couple Vijayan and his wife, both over 70 years of age now, the answer has been different and very interesting.

Both Vijayan and his wife sell tea in a small tea-shop in Kochi but have fulfilled their childhood dream of traveling the world.

They may not figure in the Forbes Rich list but in my view, they are amongst the richest people in our country.Their wealth is their attitude to life. The next time I’m in their town I am definitely dropping by for tea & a tour of their exhibits.. pic.twitter.com/PPePvwtRQs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 9, 2019

They may have not made it to the list of richest people in the country, but Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra group, has declared them “amongst the richest people in our country” for being rich in their attitude to life in his tweet. Vijayan along with his wife has traveled to 23 countries of the world, all by selling tea. Yes, you heard that right.

Speaking to local media Vijayan said, “It was my childhood dream to travel the world. Hence, I wanted to find way to fuel this dream with money, hence I started selling tea on the streets of Kochi for a steady income.”

They have been selling tea since 1963. Now catering to over 300 to 350 customers everyday, Vijayan and his wife save Rs 300 IND everyday and spend amount of money in travelling.

Their tea stall is one of the most famous tea drinking spots in Kerala and keeps swelling with customers all day and night.

When asked about what has he learned after traveling around the world, Vijayan responded saying, “It changes your mind, your culture.”

They are extremely popular with foreign travelers as well and are treated as local celebrities.

Till now Vijayan and his wife have traveled to place like Singapore, Argentina, Peru, Switzerland, Brazil among many more.

Their story has become a sensation on the internet and has garnered them huge acclaim.