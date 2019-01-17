Industrial sector to be developed on priority: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Asad Umar has said that the government is looking forward to take China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to next phase where the country’s industrial, trade and social sector would be developed on priority.

Speaking outside Supreme Court, the Minister said that the mini budget to be presented by the government on 23rd of this month, would aim at promoting investment and entrepreneurship in the country.

He said the mini budget would play important role in ensuring friendly environment for the business community.