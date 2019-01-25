Inspirational story of only lady constable in Punjab village

Web Desk: Samina Noreen, the first and the only female police constable in the small village of Mouza Kot Khair Shah in Chiniot district of Punjab.

While talking to Gulf News, she shared story of her empowerment from an unknown village girl to a police constable. Noreen hails from a Mouza Kot Khair Shah located on the River Channab some 162km in the northwest of Lahore.

Noreen broke the shackles and became the first girl along with her three sisters to go to a ‘city’ school in Chiniot, thanks to her father Dost Mohammad who is a daily-wage, illiterate labourer. He decided to educate his four daughters along with his four sons. “My father is my hero as he believes that education for girls is as important as for boys,” said Noreen.

Despite of many criticisms, her father always stood with her. She joint The Citizen Foundation (TCF) School which is 11 km away from her village and it would take her more than an hour to get to school by bus. Travelling in public vans, standing for over an hour throughout the bus journey, and then walking another 1 km or so to reach school. She did this for more than 12-year. “We were the first girls to pass our matriculation (grade 10) in our village,” said Noreen who was overjoyed while telling her story.

“The biggest surprise of my life came when my elder brother advised me to apply for a police constable’s job after he read an advertisement in the newspaper. And here I am as I passed the test and completed the training successfully,” she said.