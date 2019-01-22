Interior Minister pledges to bring police reforms

ISLAMABAD: Minister of state for Interior Shehryar Afridi Monday pledged to bring much needed police reforms and termed the old 1860 Police Act, crumbling judicial system and Police laws reasons behind loop holes in administrative structure.

Addressing to the National Assembly session, the interior minister expressed that if we talk about state institutions, if there was no coordination among them, federation was at daggers drawn with the provinces then there would be bloodshed and no improvement in the deteriorating situation.

Referring to Sahiwal shootout, Afridi said that no comments would be made before the joint investigation team (JIT) was released. “The JIT report will be launched within three days. If I have to resign, I will vehemently go for it but let the investigation get completed,” he said.

The interior minister lambasted Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Muhammad Ali Wazir for his rhetoric calling Pashtuns being marginalized and oppressed in the country.

He said, “Ali Wazir talked about tribal areas’ people and their issues. The doors of the ministry of interior are open for you and I will visit every corner of North and South Waziristan to redress the grievances of the tribals.”

“If I had malice for him (Ali Wazir) then I would have never called him to be a part of negotiations for his dead body with the Afghan officials. I rather allowed him to be a part of the dialogue,” he added.

Afridi informed that a JIT and parliamentary committee had been formed on this issue and he would table the details before the house.

He wondered that why Ali Wazir and PTM leadership did not raise their voice for the rights of deprived Balochs who fell a prey to the discriminatory policies of the former government and the tribal people who were not mainstreamed in the national ambit since 1947 despite their vehement support for Pakistan during partition. “Why you people do not speak of Kalbhushhan Yadhav and not even a single first investigation report has been lodged against him by you?,” he regretted.

He went on saying that Pashtuns were not marginalized and discriminated at present as it was a fifth generation war agenda which should be forbidden and shunned. “The National Assembly Speaker, Chairman Senate, Leader of the House in Senate, eleven cabinet members and key leaders of all political parties are Pashtuns and there is nothing like their discrimination and suppression,” he stated.

He suggested that a resolution should be passed that would cancel the membership of every political party that possesses any armed wing.

A parliamentary committee should be constituted to so that the victims of Sahiwal incident and other victims of severe brutalities should be given justice.—APP