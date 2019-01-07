Iqra Aziz opens up about her father for the first time

Web Desk: Iqra Aziz is one of the actresses who gained fame so early. She recently appeared in the Samina Peerzada’s Show, ‘Speak your heart with Samina Peerzada’.

During the interview, Iqra revealed that she is a resident of Saddar in Karachi and has been living in a joint family system.

She said that her father worked in Saudi Arabia at the time she was born and only returned when she was 3 year old.

She used to find corners to escape from her father as he was stranger to her. When Samina asked how they got so close, Iqra responded that he would bring her chocolates. She admits that the chocolate meant nothing to hr, but she enjoyed the attention that they brought her from her father.

Sadly, her father sis not survived a heart attack and passed away when Iqra was just 12 years old. She recalls the time she spend with him and how much she misses his presence now.

Samina asked her about her doll collection, Iqra responded with ‘I had gun toys and remote control cars’. You can imagine Samina’s shock. Growing up, Iqra says that she was a total tomboy and never liked playing with dolls.

Watch the full Interview.