Is Janhvi Kapoor dating Akshat Rajan?

Web Desk: Janhvi Kapoor revealed on Filmfare that dating is always a situation at her house. She quoted, “Her parents, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor were very dramatic about it and told her that when you like a guy come to us and we will get you married.”

Janhvi said on the show that she told her parents that she doesn’t have to get married to every guy she likes and that they can be chill also. Sridevi used to say, “Chill, what does chill mean?”

Janhvi was also asked about her link-up with Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter on the show. She said that she is not dating Ishaan. Karan Johar had also asked Janhvi about reports of dating Ishaan on Koffee with Karan. Arjun Kapoor appeared on the show with Janhvi and said that Ishaan is always around her. Janhvi refuted the rumours of her dating Ishaan and also clarified that she is not in a relationship with Akshat Rajan.

Janhvi said on the show, “The rumour mongers have also said that I am dating my childhood best friend called Akshat, who’s so scared to hang out with me now because he is too scared that we will be papped together. So that day, he came home for dad’s birthday and there were paps downstairs at Arjun bhaiyya‘s house, and he was hiding lin a khopcha, put on a hoodie and all, and left. I was like, it’s okay.”