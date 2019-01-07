‘JIT lost its credibility after SC decision’

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Monday said that the JIT lost its credibility after the Supreme Court’s decision and the people who were demanding Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s resignation should tender their own resignation.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday ordered the government to remove the names of Bilawal Bhutto and Shah from the Exit Control List (ECL).

While hearing the fake accounts case, a three-member bench headed by CJP Nisar directed the officials to delete paras regarding the PPP chairman and Sindh CM from the report prepared by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Khokhar said we were saying from the day one that the JIT report was biased and politically motivated.

The federal cabinet must tender apology to Shah and Bilawal for putting their names on the ECL, he added.— NNI