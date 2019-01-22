Justice to be ensured in Sahiwal tragedy: Law Minister

LAHORE: Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja Tuesday made it clear that justice would be done in Sahiwal tragedy incident.

Speaking to media outside the Punjab Assembly, he said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had already convened a high level meeting in the evening in which Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report would be thoroughly reviewed.

He assured that if the government would not be satisfied with the report the chief minister would decide constitution of a judicial commission.

Asked whether or not Sahiwal incident was terrorism act, Law Minister Basharat Raja said to say anything in this regard would be premature as in-depth investigation was ongoing.—APP