Kader Khan’s son shows his anger on Govinda, Bollywood industry

Web Desk: The great actor-writer, Kader Khan left for the heavenly abode on December 31, 2018, and it came as shocking news to all, leaving us all crushed.

The entire B-town came together to mourn the loss of the great actor in their own ways, but Kader Khan’s son, Sarfaraz is not happy with the industry. Recently, when he was asked about Govinda’s tweet mourning the loss of Kader Khan, Sarfaraz slammed the actor.

He told the IANS, “Please ask Govinda how many times he inquired about his father figure’s health. Has he even bothered to call us even once after my father’s passing away? This is the way our film industry has become.”

However, there is so much hurt and anger, especially since not too many from the film industry bothered to call his sons in Canada even after Kader Khan’s death. Sarfaraz said, “There are so many people in the film industry whom my father was close to. But the one person that my father loved the most was Bachchan saab (Amitabh Bachchan). I’d ask my father whom he missed the most from the film industry and the answer promptly would be Bachchan Saab. And I know the love was mutual. “I want Bachchan saab to know that my father spoke about him till the end.”

He further added how there is no real feelings left for the veteran actors and said, “There are no real feelings for those who have contributed to Indian cinema when they’re no longer active. The top guns may be seen getting clicked with these retired veterans. But the affection goes only as far as photographs. No more. Look at the condition in which Lalita Pawarji and Mohan Chotiji died.”

Sarfaraz reminisced the last moments of his father and said, “there was a smile on my father’s face when he passed away. I cherish that smile more than anything else in the world. My father’s final years were very painful for him. He suffered from a degenerative disease that left him completely without the will to do anything. He got the best possible medical care here in Toronto.”

Sarfaraz also confirmed that he won’t let the film industry forget his father, “My father has contributed so much to Hindi cinema. We intend to honour his memory in a substantial and relevant way. At the moment we’re all mourning his going. But I can assure his fans all over the world that we won’t let the film industry forget him.”