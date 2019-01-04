Kaka, Luis Figo to unveil World Soccer Stars 2019 in Pakistan

LAHORE: Two biggest iconic names in the world of football, Kaka and Luis Figo will arrive in Pakistan on January 10 to offer a New Year’s gift to Pakistan from World Soccer Stars.

The duo will make special appearances starting in Karachi at The Pearl Continental hotel followed by a grand finale fan experience in Lahore at The Packages Mall, said a spokesperson of the organizing committee of the event while talking to APP here on Friday.

The visit offers both cities a chance to get a glimpse of the stars and witness the gravity of the tour in the presence of industry, media, brands and most importantly Pakistan’s football fans, she said.

World Soccer Stars has been crafted to uplift football in Pakistan and will see use of interactive coaching clinics that will be assessed by world football stars and offer a gateway to football talent at grass-root level to recognise their skills.

Kaka said “I am delighted to visit Pakistan and play an instrumental role in promoting and helping football in the country. I have never been to Pakistan so I am really excited to come and play football whilst helping unearth hidden talent.”

Luis Figo said, “It’s exciting to see another emerging country in Asia embrace football. I’m certain in a population of 220 million there must be huge potential waiting to emerge into the international scene.”

Ahmer Kunwar, a UK-born Pakistani, CEO of TouchSky Group (TSG) is the architect of World Soccer Stars and said, “TSG is committed to investing in Pakistan. TSG is bringing the world’s biggest sport to Pakistan. World Soccer Stars will promote the soft image of Pakistan through the world football stars, bolster trade between UK & Pakistan, promote Pakistan as a tourism destination and all in the effort to galvanize Pakistan’s image worldwide.”

World Soccer Stars is all set to evoke emotions of Pakistani football fans and will create a football fever over the coming months with other world icons to be unveiled in a spectacular style with a star-studded line up assembled and the tour will create dreams into a reality for Pakistan. To keep upto date with the latest information visit www.worldsoccerstars.com or follow us on #UnitedForFootball.

World Soccer Stars promises to be the greatest football spectacle in Pakistan starting from April 26-29 with two matches in Karachi and Lahore.—APP