Kapil Sharma’s fee cut by half for the second season

Web Desk: India’s comedian Kapil Sharma is back in the business. Kapil made the audience laugh with his jokes, there was a phase in his life when he engulfed in multiple controversies and made headlines for all bad reasons.

Fortunately, Kapil signed the second season of his comedy show, for which he is also the producer.

The first episode of the season was shot with the team of Simmba that included Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Rohit Shetty andreceived big thumbs up from the fans.

A Dainik Bhaskar report claims that Kapil agreed for a drastic pay cut for the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil was earning Rs 60-70 IND lakh per weekend episode but his fee has been slashed and now he reportedly earns Rs 15-20 IND lakh per weekend episode.

Not many know that Salman is also one of the producers of the show! Well, yes.