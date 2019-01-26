Kashmiris observing Indian Republic Day, today, as Black Day

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world are observing Indian Republic Day, the 26th January, as Black Day, today.

Call for the observance of the Black Day has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising to remind the world that India’s continued denial of right to self-determination to the Kashmiris is contrary to its claim of being a democratic republic.

The day is being marked by a complete strike in occupied Kashmir where all shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road.

The occupation authorities have deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in Srinagar and other towns of Kashmir to prevent people from staging anti-India demonstrations.

The authorities have also placed Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Zafar Akbar Butt, Abdul Ahad Parra, Abdur Rasheed Lone, Mushtaq Ajmal and Molvi Bashir Irfani under house arrest or in police custody to prevent them from leading the demonstrations.

All roads leading to the Bakhshi Stadium, the main venue of official function in Srinagar, have been barricaded.

The authorities have also suspended mobile internet services across occupied Kashmir. —AFP